Type to search

In-Brief

CBP, CPSC seize school supplies with potentially hazardous substances

Contributor July 26, 2023
CBP officers inspected a shipment listed as “School Supplies,” valued at more than $54,000.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, along with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, recently seized a shipment of school supplies in San Juan that violated federal law regulating misbranded hazardous substances or banned hazardous substances.

CBP officers inspected a shipment listed as “School Supplies,” valued at more than $54,000. Officers noticed that the products did not display the required Consumer Product Safety Act Tracking labels. Officers contacted a CPSC inspector who corroborated the violation.

“The new school year is about to start. Distributors, retailers and consumers should be aware of the quality and safety standards of the products that they import into the United States and its territories,” said Efraín Rivas, assistant director of field operations for trade at the San Juan Field Office.

“In this case, CBP, working very closely with our partners at CPSC, were able to protect consumers from these imported school supplies that could have potentially caused serious health and safety issues to children,” he said.

The Federal Hazardous Substances Act (15 USC 1263) requires precautionary labeling on the immediate container of hazardous household products to help consumers safely store and use those products.

This labeling includes directions to consumers on immediate first aid measures should accidental exposure occur. The act also allows the product safety commission to ban certain products that are either so dangerous, or whose labeling is inadequate to protect consumers.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

CBP breaks ground on $18M facility for Mayagüez marine unit
Contributor February 24, 2023
CBP inaugurates new facilities in Crown Mountain St. Thomas
Contributor January 31, 2023
Execs named at La Concha, CBP, Puerto Rico Public Health Trust
Contributor October 12, 2022
CBP signs Global Entry agreement with Dominican Republic
Contributor October 10, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“Well, let me tell them, compare Puerto Rico with New York and New Jersey after [Hurricane] Sandy. Compare Puerto Rico to New Orleans after [Hurricane] Katrina, even compare Puerto Rico with Florida after [Hurricane] Irma and what you will see is that we are doing just as well or better. When you look at those places, they have taken up to 15 years to spend all the funding they received from FEMA.”

— Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi on concerns that the reconstruction is not progressing quickly enough during a sit-down with the former deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Pamela Hughes Patenaude.

Related Stories

CBP breaks ground on $18M facility for Mayagüez marine unit
CBP inaugurates new facilities in Crown Mountain St. Thomas
Execs named at La Concha, CBP, Puerto Rico Public Health Trust
CBP signs Global Entry agreement with Dominican Republic
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.