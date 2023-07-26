CBP, CPSC seize school supplies with potentially hazardous substances

CBP officers inspected a shipment listed as “School Supplies,” valued at more than $54,000.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, along with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, recently seized a shipment of school supplies in San Juan that violated federal law regulating misbranded hazardous substances or banned hazardous substances.

CBP officers inspected a shipment listed as “School Supplies,” valued at more than $54,000. Officers noticed that the products did not display the required Consumer Product Safety Act Tracking labels. Officers contacted a CPSC inspector who corroborated the violation.

“The new school year is about to start. Distributors, retailers and consumers should be aware of the quality and safety standards of the products that they import into the United States and its territories,” said Efraín Rivas, assistant director of field operations for trade at the San Juan Field Office.

“In this case, CBP, working very closely with our partners at CPSC, were able to protect consumers from these imported school supplies that could have potentially caused serious health and safety issues to children,” he said.

The Federal Hazardous Substances Act (15 USC 1263) requires precautionary labeling on the immediate container of hazardous household products to help consumers safely store and use those products.

This labeling includes directions to consumers on immediate first aid measures should accidental exposure occur. The act also allows the product safety commission to ban certain products that are either so dangerous, or whose labeling is inadequate to protect consumers.