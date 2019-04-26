214 college students receive $190K in scholarships from Hispanic Federation

April 26, 2019 27

The Hispanic Federation of Puerto Rico Recovery and Relief Fund, established after Hurricane María and administered by the Puerto Rico Community Foundation, granted 214 scholarships to college students in Puerto Rico totaling $190,000.

Students from 58 towns on the island benefited from this financial support to continue their college studies, Foundation officials said.

This is the second round of scholarships made possible through contributions from the Hispanic Federation. The first round of scholarships was awarded in July 2018, when about 140 university students benefited from the $95,000 allocation.

“After hearing the testimonies in the first round of scholarships, we knew that the need was still latent and we trusted the Puerto Rico Community Foundation to collaborate with a second round of scholarships,” said José Calderón, president of the Hispanic Federation.

“Students in Puerto Rico need all the support they can get to continue their college studies and productively integrate themselves into the island’s social and economic environment,” he said.

In the current round, each student received between $500 and $1,500. During a ceremony on Thursday, students shared testimonies on how they are still facing shortcomings and difficulties to continue their studies but remain committed to moving forward.

“In the Puerto Community Foundation, we’re honored by the trust placed by the Hispanic Federation to advance their interest in supporting young university students,” Foundation President Nelson. Colón-Tarrats said.

“Our philanthropic counseling process allows us to strengthen the island’s human capital, thanks to donors like the Hispanic Federation,” he said.