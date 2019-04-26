‘De Tu Closet a mi Prom’ initiative returns to Verdanza Hotel

April 26, 2019 35

“De Tu Closet a Mi Prom,” a nonprofit community event aimed at helping public high school senior girls with limited financial means get free donated prom dresses and accessories in exceptional condition, will return to the Verdanza Hotel in Isla Verde next week, hotel officials announced.

This year Verdanza Hotel has decided not just to be a collection center, but to become a main sponsor of the event as part of its corporate social responsibility commitment since the property is also marking its 10th anniversary and undergoing a renovation process, officials said.

“We support efforts that have a positive impact on the lives and well-being of our community,” said Ricky Newman, general manager of the hotel. “We donate our time, money and experience to help and support our community to make it grow.”

As part of the sponsorship, the hotel has donated $5,000, the use of its main ballroom, as well as appetizers and non-alcoholic drinks free of charge. The event is set for May 1 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the property.

There will be motivational, self-care, etiquette and empowerment workshops provided by Frances Estrada, Puerto Rican blogger of The Pecking Order; Local television anchor Monika Candelaria; and Miss Puerto Rico 1995 Desiree Lowry. Actress Gricel Mamery will be the master of ceremony.

In Puerto Rico there are hundreds of girls who do not have the financial means to buy a dress for an event so significant like a prom. “De Tu Closet a Mi Prom” makes sure the cost of a dress is not an obstacle, said Blanca Perez, founder of the nonprofit.

“We know that with everyone’s support of ‘De Tu Closet a Mi Prom’ we can continue to positively impact the lives of many Puerto Rican girls. Up to now we have helped more than 3,000 girls and this year we expect to help even more,” she added.

To receive a dress and to comply with the organization’s requirements, the students must participate in a gala, or free prom, where they will attend workshops and see a fashion show of the dresses that will be available for selection, free of charge.