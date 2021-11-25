Cannabis solutions retailer SaluVid opens in Plaza Las Américas

The new SaluVid store is located on the first level of the corridor between Macy’s and JCPenney, across from Naturalizer, and will be open during regular shopping center hours.

SaluVid, a store specializing in CBD solutions for health and personal well-being, opened in Plaza Las Américas, brought by TraFon Group.

“People will be able to find support and solutions to their health in one place. Given our experience in the market, we’ll provide access to the leading brands in the industry such as Charlotte’s Web, CBDFx, A88CBD, CBD Living, among others,” said Federico Trápaga-Fonalledas, president of SaluVid.

“We’re currently in negotiations to distribute Puerto Rican CBD brands through which we want to act as source to support them locally,” he said.

It has been shown that CBD contains anti-inflammatory, anxiolytic, and analgesic properties, plus no medical cannabis license is required to consume, buy, or sell. As it is legal, there is no setback when it comes to buying CBD, he said.

CBD or cannabidiol is a substance derived from hemp. Unlike THC, the psychoactive chemical compound found in cannabis, CBD does not cause this effect and has multiple beneficial health properties.

“At SaluVid we have a wide variety of brands and products for both people and pets. We come to educate about CBD given the taboo that many consumers have about this type of product and its therapeutic potential with the latest scientific advances,” said Jamileth Troche-Rivera, the company’s marketing manager.

“We’ll also reach several points of sale throughout the island, starting with some supermarkets such as Econo, Pueblo, Plaza Loíza, Mr. Special and Famcoop,” she said.

“We can all benefit from CBD to help find that balance, improve sleep patterns, relieve stress, anxiety, inflammation, among other conditions,” said Cristina Petrone, sales manager.

“Through SaluVid we offer a wide variety of products for the whole family that includes tinctures, gummies, drinks, snacks, ointments and even treats for our pets,” she said.

The new SaluVid store is located on the first level of the corridor between Macy’s and JCPenney, across from Naturalizer, and will be open during regular shopping center hours.