Carbono3 opens call for C3 Impact Lab Venture Building program

Participants of the first C3 Impact Lab Venture Building program cohort.

Carbono3 announced the second cohort of its C3 Impact Lab Venture Building program, for which it will select up to 15 teams to receive the six-month venture building support.

An early submission application deadline will be available until May 20, 2022. This early submission deadline will increase the chances of participation in the program for qualified applicants, organizers said. Interested startups may apply here.

Interested applicants that miss the May 20 deadline may submit their application no later than June 17, 2022. The first session of the program will begin Aug. 5, 2022.

Eligible teams should be in the startup stages with a defined business product or service aligned with at least one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Carbono3 officials said.

Participants will receive ongoing individualized hands-on technical assistance and targeted financial, human resources and business development educational workshops to help sustainable ventures set the foundations towards company viability and investment readiness. Each cohort has a duration of six months.

Funding for the C3 Impact Lab Venture Building program comes from the Puerto Rico Department of Housing, through the CDBG-DR Small Business Incubators and Accelerators Program. Carbono3 will be matching up to $10,000 in professional services.

Carbono3 is an impact-driven financial hub fostering innovation and community development through impact investing and small business development.