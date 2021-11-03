Carbono3 opens call for applications for C3 Impact Lab Venture Building program

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Carbono3 is an impact-driven financial hub fostering innovation and community development through impact investing and small business development.

Carbono3 announces the 1st cohort of its C3 Impact Lab Venture Building program. Up to a total of 15 teams will be selected to receive the 12-month venture building support. An early submission application deadline will be available until Nov. 22, 2021.

This early submission deadline will increase the chances of participation in the program for qualified applicants. Interested startups may apply here.

Applicants that miss the Nov. 22nd deadline can submit their application no later than Dec. 6, 2021. The first cohort will start Jan. 10, 2022.

Eligible teams should be in the nascent or startup stages with a defined business product or service aligned with at least one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, officials said.

Participants will receive ongoing individualized hands-on technical assistance and targeted financial, human resources and business development educational workshops to help sustainable ventures set the foundations toward company viability and investment readiness. Each cohort lasts 12 months.

Funding for the C3 Impact Lab Venture Building program comes from the Puerto Rico Housing Department, through the CDBG-DR Small Business Incubators and Accelerators Program.

