DDEC opens Teodoro Moscoso Scholarship application cycle

The Teodoro Moscoso Scholarship evaluating committee will interview the candidates.

The Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish) announced the start of the application cycle for Youth Development Program’s Teodoro Moscoso Scholarship, aimed at students of technical, vocational, or hard-to-recruit careers, or who show economic need, who can win up to $40,000.

The awards are divided into two categories — the first is for the technical and vocational students, who will be awarded up to $10,000 for two years.

The second is for students with financial need and who are enrolled in hard-to-recruit careers, including construction, manufacturing, healthcare, and technology, which will receive up to $40,000 for four years.

“This first year we will be awarding 40 scholarships throughout Puerto Rico,” said DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre.

“It will be the first phase and the goal is that next year we will increase the number of scholarships,” said Cidre.

Scholarship application documents can be downloaded from the DDEC website and must be submitted on or before Nov. 19 to becas@ddec.pr.gov.

The requirements to apply for the scholarships are to be between 18 to 29 years old, have an average of 2.50 for vocational students and 3.00 for students with economic needs and who study difficult-to-recruit careers.

They should also provide two letters of recommendation, a guarantor and go through an in-person interview with the evaluation committee.