Casa Costera Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy opens this month in Isla Verde

The 107-unit Casa Costera property boasts a rooftop pool with views of the sea and mountains and is steps from the beach.

A year after announcing plans to expand into premium and luxury apartment-style accommodations, Marriott International Inc. has started accepting reservations for its first Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy property in Isla Verde.

The Casa Costera Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy in San Juan is expected to open in the coming weeks. The 107-unit property features a rooftop pool with views of the sea and mountains and is steps from the beach.

Marriott describes it as “an ideal location for leisure and corporate travelers, and should open just in time for high season to accommodate tourists seeking warmer climates during the winter months.”

Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy targets the premium and luxury segments. It differs from Marriott’s existing extended-stay brands by offering properties with sophisticated design and décor elements that reflect the local neighborhood, catering to independent travelers seeking more space and residential amenities.

“Consumers looking for longer-term accommodations, whether traveling solo or as a family, are increasingly blending work and leisure trips and seeking out the residential amenities that Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy offers,” said Brian Povinelli, global head of Marketing and Brand at Marriott.

“Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy complements our extraordinary hotel brands and should help increase guest loyalty for our entire global portfolio of nearly 8,700 hotels,” he added.

Typical Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy units offer private bedrooms, a separate living room, full kitchen, and washer/dryer. A 24-hour gym allows guests to maintain their wellness routines. Designed for independent stays, Apartments does not offer traditional hotel services such as food and beverage, meeting spaces or daily housekeeping.

Among developers, the offering is attracting “tremendous interest from hotel owners and franchisees who are looking to diversify their portfolios as well as multi-family residential developers seeking to take advantage of Marriott’s trusted name and powerful platforms,” the company stated.

In 2024, more Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy properties are expected to open in markets including the U.S. and Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The brand is adaptable, allowing residential and hotel developers to convert an existing apartment-style building, pursue a new build, or be part of a multi-use building in which the Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy component would have its own dedicated lobby, services, and amenities, as with the San Juan property.