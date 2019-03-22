Casino Metro unveils $2M expansion, adds 41 new slots and 8 gaming tables

March 22, 2019 270

The Casino Metro at the Sheraton Hotel at the Convention Center District in Miramar, inaugurated a $2 million expansion that adds 41 new slot machines and eight gaming tables.

As this media outlet reported, the expansion — the first since the casino opened in 2009 — will represent new full-time jobs, 45 in total, of which 30 will be croupiers.

“With this expansion, Metro Casino becomes the largest casino in Puerto Rico, per square foot and number of slots. We have almost 23,000 square feet dedicated to entertainment,” said Ismael Vega, general manager.

“Today we make good on an idea that we have dreamed about quite some time. After intense months of work, full of complexities, we mark this important achievement for the casino industry on the island,” he added.

The new area features a video wall comprised of 16, 4K screens with the latest technology that will be used to run promotions and major boxing bouts, and other sporting events.

The growth of casinos in Puerto Rico is vital for the development of the local tourism industry.

This expansion will generate new jobs and additional revenue that will be deposited into the government’s coffers, to be split among the University of Puerto Rico, the general fund, and the Puerto Rico Tourism Company.

“We congratulate Casino Metro for its expansion and for contributing to our island’s economy by creating jobs,” said Tourism Co. Executive Director Carla Campos.

The Casino Metro broke ground on its expansion late last year, when it began remodeling empty commercial space the hotel had available for leasing, Vega told this media outlet exclusively.