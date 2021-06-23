Type to search

CBP agent, officer recruitment event returns to Plaza Las Américas

Contributor June 23, 2021
Candidates must be able to speak, understand and write English, among other requirements.

US Customs and Border Protection is recruiting for the positions of officer, border patrol agent and air interdiction and maritime interdiction agents in select localities throughout the continental United States, the agency announced.

To answer questions and inquiries, CBP will have an orientation table at Plaza Las Americas from June 24-26. Register for this event via this link. Applying for a job with CBP is done through its website, or the federal website.

“Candidates undergo a selection process to establish their capacity and aptitude for employment in a position of law-and-order officer,” the agency said.

The core requirements for both positions in CBP are:

  • The candidate must be referred for selection before their 40th birthday (this requirement is waived for qualified veterans);
  • Be a US citizen and a resident of the United States during the last three years;
  • Have a valid driver’s license from the state in which they reside
  • Pass an entrance exam, a medical examination and undergo physical fitness assessments;
  • A structured interview, drug testing, criminal background check and polygraph or lie detector.
  • An incentive of up to 33% of basic pay is available, during the first three years, for hard-to-recruit places in certain places. To receive the bonus, the applicant must commit to remain in the place serving for three years.

Candidates must be able to speak, understand and write English. Also, for the border patrol job, the candidate must have one year of work experience or a Bachelor’s degree, or a combination of both. To be field operations officer the candidate must have three years of work experience or a Bachelor’s degree, or a combination of both.

Nearly 30% of CBP employees are military veterans. CBP offers veterans special hiring benefits and a unique opportunity to continue serving their country in an environment that appreciates the hard-earned knowledge, skills and abilities veterans gain through serving on the front lines.

For more information in Puerto Rico, contact Edgardo Milan 787-234-7468 or CBPO Program Manager Glorycer Flores via sjuoforecruitment@cbp.dhs.gov or 787-552-3005.

