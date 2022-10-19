CBP seeking operator for Centralized Examination Station in San Juan

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The CES operator agrees to provide office space, parking space, appropriate. sanitary facilities and drinking water for the CBP employees assigned to work the area.

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced it has opened the search for a potential operator of a Centralized Examination Station (CES) in the Port of San Juan.

According to the notice, the agency is looking for applicants who are geographically located within a 10-mile radius of the CBP Seaport Examination Site at the Foreign Trade Zone in Guaynabo. The agreement will run for three to five years, the agency noted.

A CES is a privately operated facility, separate from the CBP, where imported cargo is made available at the point of entry to Customs officers for physical examination, according to the Code of Federal Regulations.

“CES were developed by CBP to improve productivity and service by focusing resources and minimizing travel time required in performing cargo examinations at multiple facilities within a Port of Entry,” the agency stated.

The Area Port Director must receive applications by on or before 60 calendar days from Oct. 4, 2022. At the end of the period, the CBP will publish a list of applicants, including names, facility addresses, fee schedules, equipment, and numbers of employees to be involved in the CES operation.

The public will have 30 days to submit written comments, after which the federal agency will determine if a CES operator will be selected.