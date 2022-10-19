Cuna Mutual Group Foundation donates $20K for hurricane recovery

Volunteers fill bags with food to donate to hurricane victims.

Insurance and financial services provider Cuna Mutual Group granted through its foundation $20,000 to nonprofits Techos pa’ mi Gente and Waves Ahead, to assist in the recovery process of the communities affected by Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico.

“We stand in solidarity with the affected communities. In times of difficulty, it is important to remember that we are stronger together and only together, supporting each other, can we truly advocate for equity and the recovery of communities,” said Anelisa Rodríguez-Ruíz, marketing coordinator for Cuna Mutual Group in Puerto Rico.

“After natural disasters, the recovery of our communities can be slow, uncertain, and exhausting. We’re confident that the contributions will help community organizations rebuild homes and provide food, medical care, and financial assistance to those who need it most,” she said.

Techos pa’ mi Gente is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the construction of roofs and the rehabilitation of homes in communities affected by natural disasters. It contributes to improving the quality of life of the individuals that make up these communities, promotes self-sufficiency and provides training in basic construction skills to encourage resilience.

Meanwhile, Waves Ahead focuses on supporting the older LGBT+ population and women heads of households by providing them with housing, education, community centers, mental health services, food, and water, as well as the necessary help to strengthen the community and family environment.