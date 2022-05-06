CUNA Mutual Group signs up La Sagrada Familia Credit Union

From left: Donel Cosme, chairman of La Sagrada Familia and Eddie Alicea, CEO of La Sagrada Familia Credit Union, Cynthia Ruíz, account manager, and José A. Vázquez, sales supervisor of CUNA Mutual Group Puerto Rico, while signing the contract.

La Sagrada Familia Credit Union recently signed a new collaborative agreement with insurance and financial services provider CUNA Mutual Group, seeking to provide better products and services at a more affordable cost for its more than 30,000 members.

“La Sagrada Familia is all about community and we are constantly seeking to improve the quality of life of our members. That is why we celebrate this alliance with great joy, through which life insurances, loans, credit cards and funeral insurance services will be protected by a leading institution in its segment, such as CUNA Mutual Group,” said Eddie W. Alicea-Sáez, CEO of La Sagrada Familia Credit Union.

“In addition, the agreement will provide us with the state-of-the-art technology required to quickly process our members’ claims,” he said.

CUNA Mutual Group offers life and credit insurance, stock insurance, group term insurance, and family protection plans to the members of affiliated cooperatives. The alliance between La Sagrada Familia Credit Union and CUNA Mutual Group seeks to expand the portfolio of products and services, minimize the risk of the loan portfolio, offer greater coverage in all products, and maximize profits for the cooperative and its members, executives said.

“For CUNA it’s an honor to have the trust of our clients and we are proud to welcome La Sagrada Familia, a leading cooperative with a long-standing trajectory and solidity. For us, it is a valuable business opportunity because it expands our offer by insuring their assets and it also strengthens the Puerto Rican cooperative movement which we have served for more than seven decades,” said José Vázquez, sales supervisor of CUNA Mutual Group in Puerto Rico.