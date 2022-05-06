Zen Spa Guaynabo invests $270K to remodel San Patricio Town Center facility

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Zen Spa, a local chain of wellness centers established in 1998, recently unveiled its recently renovated facilities in Guaynabo’s San Patricio Town Center, for which it invested $270,000.

“This location in Guaynabo was the second spa that we opened in 2004. All areas were renovated and modernized considering designs, colors and decorative elements that invite rest and relaxation of body and spirit,” said Michelle Arce, co-founder and COO of Zen Spa.

“We managed to perpetuate that atmosphere of tranquility, peace and harmony that is felt in all our Zen Spas,” she said.

The remodeling work done at the 5,443 square-foot spa include all indoor areas, the entrance and reception area, the 12 cabin areas dedicated to massages, body and facial treatments, the spaces where styling, manicures and pedicures services are offered, new furnishings and equipment, lighting and a new décor by interior designer Connie Duprey.

The spa also has three relaxation rooms, showers for men and women, sauna and steam bath. This facility has a styling studio and salon for manicure and pedicure services.

The menu of services that Zen Spa offers in Guaynabo are therapeutic massages, facials, waxing, wraps and body scrubs. In addition to manicure, pedicure and hair drying.

The Guaynabo location has a staff of 20 employees.