QDOBA Mexican Eats opens 2nd restaurant in Puerto Rico

NIMB Staff May 16, 2024
The Bayamón establishment features a drive-thru, a kitchen designed for custom orders and curbside pickup service.

The fast-food chain expands to Bayamón, following the success of its San Patricio location.

QDOBA, a restaurant chain inspired by the culinary traditions of Mexico, announced the opening of its second restaurant in Puerto Rico, located in River Town Plaza in Bayamón.

With an investment of $2 million, the new 3,500-square-foot restaurant continues QDOBA’s expansion in Puerto Rico, restaurant officials said.

This second location in Bayamón has created more than 35 new direct jobs. The first location opened in San Patricio Village in Guaynabo.

The Bayamón establishment features a drive-thru, a kitchen designed for custom orders and curbside pickup service. Customers can create their own meals, choosing from a variety of proteins and sauces prepared daily in the restaurant. The restaurant uses locally sourced products.

QDOBA is operated by Q Puerto Rico Franchise LLC, a local company led by the second generation of the Jové Family, who have more than 40 years of experience in restaurant management on the island. 

The company is currently constructing its third QDOBA restaurant in Caguas, scheduled to open in late 2024, and has confirmed two additional locations in Ponce and Carolina to open in 2025.

“We’re extremely honored by the great success of our first location and are thrilled with the opening of the second QDOBA,” said Luis Miguel Jové, CEO of Q Puerto Rico Franchise.

“We continue the family commitment to extend our mission of bringing flavor to the lives of people on our beautiful island of Puerto Rico,” he said. “With this opening, we continue to offer delicious Mexican food with our unique dishes and customizable meals.”

