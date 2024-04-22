Celebrate Earth Day by taking a ‘garden break’

Sofía Curbelo-Santiago, author of “¡Verdura! Living a Garden Life” and founder of Agrochic.com, is promoting taking a “Garden Break” next week.

The short break is aimed at disconnecting, even if only temporarily, from the daily stress.

In honor of Earth Day, which is being celebrated globally today and dates to the 1970s, Perla Sofía Curbelo-Santiago, author of “¡Verdura! Living a Garden Life” and founder of Agrochic.com, is promoting taking a “Garden Break,” a concept that encourages taking advantage of the benefits of daily contact with nature through green and strategic activities.

Curbelo-Santiago is armed with a degree in psychology from the University of Puerto Rico’s Mayagüez campus, a master’s in public relations from University of the Sacred Heart and a certification in Horticultural Therapy by the Chicago Botanic Garden.

“Both a garden and the gardening activity itself are tools that contribute to our overall well-being, as they allow us to use all our senses to connect with nature,” Curbelo-Santiago said. “In addition, they are affordable tools and can be adjusted to each person’s needs.”

In a society filled with constant demands and expectations that push peoples’ health and general well-being to the limit, she said that for many people it has become a priority to find daily solutions to maintain balance in different areas of their lives.

A garden break involves taking short breaks to disconnect from daily stress related to work or personal life and putting into practice strategies related to gardening or therapeutic horticulture.

Therapeutic gardening is the use of planting activities, gardens or green experiences with a specific and measurable wellness goal. During these breaks, which can be as brief as five minutes, people can immerse themselves in activities such as gardening, planting, pruning, watering or simply enjoying the natural surroundings, allowing them to rejuvenate their mind, body and spirit.

From April 28 to May 4, Agrochic.com will host the first “Garden Break,” offering a program of activities and tips for implementing these refreshing pauses, either individually or in groups.

“Nowadays, it isn’t enough to provide outdoor spaces in the workplace, employers must consider the quality of the green space they offer to their employees, because the quality of the garden break and therefore the eventual performance will also depend on this,” Curbelo-Santiago said.

These interactions with nature are not only a source of personal rejuvenation but also promote a deeper connection with the environment, fostering long-term benefits to emotional and mental health, including reduced stress and anxiety, increased focus and creativity, and improved mood and self-esteem.