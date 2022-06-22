Agrochic promotes gardening for corporate, individual wellness

The development and integration of "green" initiatives, such as gardening projects, contribute to alleviating health problems that had already been affecting employees long before the pandemic.

Agrochic, a gardening lifestyle brand founded in 2009, is launching the “30 días de verdura” digital project to educate corporations and individuals on the benefits of being in active contact with nature and being increasingly aware of the environment.

Perla Sofía Curbelo-Santiago, founder of Agrochic, believes that by incorporating gardening into their lifestyle, each person can contribute to the protection and preservation of planet Earth throughout the year.

This is one of the goals of the annual “30 días de verdura” series, launched every April, which consists of 30 articles related to “green” activities. Now in its ninth edition, this digital series contains a variety of information of interest, such as Garden Break and corporate wellness.

“Corporate wellness has become very common in these high-stress times. The combination of gardening and health in corporate activities makes more and more sense,” said Curbelo-Santiago.

“Especially if today the focus of employers is to contribute to the life experience of the members of their work team. Currently, I am dedicated to giving talks and doing programs like Garden Break, One garden pot at a time, Cocktail Gardening, and enTIERRA el estrés,” said Curbelo-Santiago, who is certified in Horticultural Therapy by the Chicago Botanic Garden.

“If work is in remote mode, employers can motivate the employees to have a green space in their home to take a Garden Break,” she said, of the practice of taking five, 15, or 30 minutes daily for the practice that contributes to our physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

The development and integration of “green” initiatives, such as gardening projects, contribute to alleviating health problems that had already been affecting employees long before the pandemic. Among them the burnout syndrome, which refers to “chronic stress in the workplace that has not been adequately managed,” she said.

Corporate gardens calls for investing in trees and flowering plants to beautify the facades and surroundings of the company or business could reduce employee absenteeism and their morale in general.

That same corporate garden has the potential to become a space where employees get free food, share in activities to celebrate the harvest, and promotes better eating habits. Meanwhile, adding greenery to every corner of a person’s home or office space can transform their mood, giving them well-being and contributing to quality of life, she said.