Center for Investigative Journalism gets $100K from Facebook Journalism Project

May 8, 2020 194

The Facebook Journalism Project announced it is awarding $16 million in funds to support the operations of more than 200 news organizations in the United States and its territories.

Among those selected is Puerto Rico’s Center for Investigative Journalism (CPI, in Spanish), which will receive a contribution of $100,000 for its coverage related to the coronavirus pandemic through investigations, data checks and litigation.

The CPI was chosen among 2,000 news outlets that competed for the COVID-19 Local News Relief Fund Grant Program.

Almost 40% of the media outlets selected are digital publications and just over one-third are nonprofit entities.

In keeping with the goal of the funding program, which aims to lay the foundation for the selected media outlet’s sustainability, in the CPI’s case, it will be invested in journalists, photojournalists, analysts and data experts, litigation expenses, equipment, publication in social networks, as well as in the general administration of the entity’s operations, among other areas.

“We welcome the support of the Facebook Journalism Project as a sign of encouragement to media outlets that, like ours, make a valuable social contribution and is confirmed as an indispensable asset at times like this,” said Carla Minet, executive director of the CPI.

“We’re very proud of the work that our team has done, and we see this as recognition of that track record. We exist largely due to the support of readers, foundations and corporate sponsors, and this model has protected our independence when it comes to our investigations,” she said.

“This boost from Facebook helps us to be more confident that in this time of crisis and uncertainty, we can continue to do more and better journalism for the country’s benefit,” Minet added.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.