Centro CRECE stands out in Atlas Network programs

Isabel Salichs-Gelabert, manager of digital platforms and projects at Centro CRECE

The Center for Economic Renewal, Growth and Excellence (Centro CRECE) received two distinctions from international organization Atlas Network, including a grant in the human dignity project category and first place in the 2023 John Blundell Elevator Pitch competition, a first for the organization.

“We’re very grateful to Atlas Network for the opportunity to participate in their programs and for recognizing the efforts we continually make to advance our mission and achieve institutional goals. Having access to Atlas’ resources and its immense network of international contacts is an invaluable asset to our organization, the team and the services we provide in Puerto Rico through our programs,” said Tere Nolla, executive director of Centro CRECE.

In the human dignity project competition, Centro CRECE participated with a proposal from its program “Crece en tu Municipio: Streamlining bureaucracy to promote prosperity.” The organization won a $24,000 grant to continue developing the initiative and plans to combat poverty and strengthen liberal democracy through dignity-based solutions. The expectation is to continue expanding the scope of this program in 2024 in collaboration with other municipal governments.

Launched in 2022 in Caguas, “Crece en tu Municipio” has trained 58 municipal employees in Caguas, Guaynabo and San Germán. This program has been designed to empower municipal employees to recognize the significance of their roles, take the reins of economic development and proactively identify the challenges faced by business people when dealing with municipalities and develop solutions that streamline processes to encourage capital investment and opportunities.

In the John Blundell Elevator Pitch competition, Centro CRECE won first place among 33 organizations. Isabel Salichs-Gelabert, manager of digital platforms and projects at Centro CRECE, delivered a persuasive 60-second pitch for support for Lemonade Day Puerto Rico to distinguished leaders and advocates of economic freedom during the annual Atlas Liberty Forum in New York at the end of November.

“This was a valuable professional experience and great international exposure for Centro CRECE and Lemonade Day Puerto Rico,” Salichs said.

“We convinced the audience that, to develop future generations of self-sufficient entrepreneurs, you don’t need sophisticated resources, but the ability to educate on how to undertake, innovate and pursue goals in the free market,” she added. “Our results demonstrate that opportunities to get ahead exist; the key is to teach young people to identify them and leverage them to achieve success.”

Through Lemonade Day, Centro CRECE has provided business education and the experience of creating, setting up and operating their own business to 5,600 young people, and presented the basics of the free market, business and finance to 2,300 mentors across Puerto Rico.

The sixth edition of Lemonade Day on the island will start at the end of January with the registration period and end in May with National Lemonade Day.