Centropiezas Plus invests $1M to open stores in Toa Baja, Juana Díaz

Centropiezas Plus is a Puerto Rican auto parts and accessories chain with 26 years of experience.

With these two new stores, the Puerto Rican auto parts chain moves closer to its goal of reaching 30 locations by 2030.

Auto parts store chain Centropiezas Plus continues its expansion in Puerto Rico with the opening of two new stores in Toa Baja and Juana Díaz, following an investment of more than $1 million, company officials said.

“These openings will generate about six new jobs in each store, contributing to the strengthening of the economy with new job opportunities for the community,” said Roberto Gandía Jr., vice president of sales.

With the addition of these two stores, Centropiezas Plus is progressing toward its goal of reaching 30 locations by 2030, the company stated.

“This strategic growth not only reinforces the brand’s presence on the island, but also marks the company’s commitment to its vision of offering high-quality products and services at affordable prices throughout Puerto Rico,” store officials added.

These new openings were said to mark a “significant stage” for the third generation of executives at the helm of the 26-year-old Puerto Rican company.

“This growth is a testament to the hard work and dedication of previous generations. We are excited to continue building on that legacy, creating jobs and driving a uniquely Puerto Rican company,” said Nicole González, vice president of marketing.

In addition to its geographic expansion, Centropiezas Plus has expanded its services to include automotive technicians, mechanics shops and fleets across industries. To support this initiative, the company has created a new division called CP+ Comercial, which is focused on providing specialized services to these key market segments.

The new division generated more than 60 new jobs.

“This innovative division is available in all CP+ operating areas, providing easy and convenient access to personalized, high-quality services,” said Gandía.