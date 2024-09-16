FCC launches benefits for domestic violence survivors in U.S., Puerto Rico

Affected survivors experiencing financial hardship can also receive up to six months of emergency Lifeline support. (Credit: Olga Demina | Dreamstime.com)

Survivors can request their mobile phone lines be separated from family plans where the abuser is on the account.

The Federal Communications Commission has announced the implementation of a provision of the Safe Connections Act, which will help survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking and related crimes receive discounted phone, internet or bundled services through the agency’s Lifeline program.

Survivors can now request their service provider to separate their mobile phone lines from family plans where the abuser is on the account. Impacted survivors experiencing financial hardship can also receive up to six months of emergency Lifeline support.

While there are no concrete details yet about how the program will be implemented in Puerto Rico, the island’s major carriers have confirmed they will participate.

“Yes, we will be participating in the program. We will soon publish more information on our official website and through our communication channels so that victims or survivors of domestic violence are aware of the requirements of the Safe Connections Act and can access the benefits of the Lifeline emergency program,” said Claro Puerto Rico spokesman Héctor J. Álvarez-Colón.

Lifeline is an FCC program designed to help make communication services more affordable for low-income consumers. It offers up to a $9.25 monthly discount on qualifying voice and broadband services for eligible low-income households and up to $34.25 per month for households on qualifying tribal lands.

“We support this FCC initiative to provide survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking and related crimes with discounted phone, internet or bundled services through the FCC’s Lifeline program,” said Giovanna Ramírez de Arellano, senior director of communications and corporate social responsibility at Liberty Puerto Rico.

“At Liberty, we stand against violence in all its forms. Specifically, we have made it an area of focus to educate the public about gender-based violence and to support organizations that provide services to victims while working to eradicate gender-based violence in Puerto Rico,” she said

“We have an internal gender-based violence policy to educate, guide and protect our employees, which we have made accessible to any company who wants to adopt and adapt it,” Ramírez de Arellano added.

Domestic violence survivors can participate in the Lifeline program if they provide proof of a line separation request and are experiencing financial hardship. Survivors can confirm their financial hardship by providing documentation showing they participate in a qualifying program or by self-certifying their participation in such a program.

Qualifying programs include the existing Lifeline eligibility programs or the Safe Connections Act-specific categories below:

If household income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines

Enrollment in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC)

Enrollment in the Free and Reduced-Price School Lunch or Breakfast program

Received a Federal Pell Grant in the current award year

“T-Mobile cares deeply about our customers who are navigating domestic abuse and takes our responsibility seriously to ensure they have dependable wireless connectivity. We support the Commission’s actions to provide reliable, affordable and accessible Lifeline service for survivors with the ability to safely separate from an account and maintain that service,” the carrier said in a statement sent to News is my Business.