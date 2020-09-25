Centros Sor Isolina Ferré students get tablets for distance learning

September 25, 2020 211

Aware of the need that students have given the challenges presented by the need for distance learning that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought, the Sor Isolina Ferré Centers (CSIF, in Spanish) delivered tablets to students of its alternative schools in Ponce, Caimito and Guayama who did not have this tool for their education.

About 100 students from the CSIF who did not have the equipment and who were identified through the evaluation of their teachers, received tablets and an internet connection to facilitate access to the platforms that they will be using during the academic year.

“This initiative was possible thanks to the contribution of funds from the Alliance for Alternative Education and the Liberty Foundation,” said María de Lourdes López, director of the CSIF’s Alternative Education program.

CSIF students began their courses virtually in March, as soon as the school closures were announced. The academic institution uses the services of the New Virtual School platform, it allowed the nonprofit to quickly activate the online classes to protect the academic performance of the students, she said.

Participants from the three CSIF schools will be completing their first 2020-2021 semester through the online modality getting their classes from teachers and other experts,” López said.

To ensure their safety, and in compliance with the government’s Executive Order, the students did not go to the institutions to pick up their devices; the tablets were given to their parents.