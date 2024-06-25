Chick-fil-A announces new Ponce restaurant to open June 27

Chick-fil-A continues to grow in Puerto Rico with plans to open an additional 15 to 20 restaurants by 2030.

The La Rambla location will create approximately 120 full- and part-time jobs.

A second Chick-fil-A restaurant will begin serving the Ponce community and surrounding southern region of Puerto Rico on June 27, with the opening of a new location in the La Rambla sector.

The restaurant chain has selected Ponce native Enrique Questell-Pereira as the independent franchised owner-operator of the newest location, which will increase the number of Chick-fil-A reataurants in Puerto Rico to six, joining locations in Los Filtros, Plaza del Sol, Humacao, Hatillo, and Reina del Sur.

Chick-fil-A continues to grow in Puerto Rico, with plans to open an additional 15 to 20 restaurants by 2030, it stated.

“Chick-fil-A’s franchise model is essential to how the restaurant serves others. Most restaurants are owned and operated by a single person, so the owner-operators are active owners, not passive investors, who work in their restaurants side by side with their team members each day,” it stated.

In Ponce, Questell-Pereira will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business, including employing approximately 120 full- and part-time employees.

Questell-Pereira completed his studies at the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez and at Cornell University in New York. Back in Puerto Rico, he joined Red Ventures, where he helped donate 40 homes to families affected by Hurricane Maria, before becoming director of the Puerto Rico Education Department’s Recovery Office.

Since the birth of his daughter Gianna, he has actively supported Down syndrome causes, raising funds and organizing community events on the island. Enrique now lives in Ponce with his wife, Glorimar, and daughter.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to open the second Chick-fil-A restaurant on the south side of the island and make my restaurant a place of care and growth for the Ponce community, team members and my neighbors,” Questell-Pereira said.

“I have a passion for developing talent and helping them grow to their fullest potential and hope to inspire the next generation of leaders in Puerto Rico through mentorship, excellent hospitality and great service,” he added.

As part of its philosophy to give back to the community, Chick-fil-A La Rambla is recognizing 100 local heroes from SER de Puerto Rico and San Cristóbal Cancer Institute, making an impact in the Ponce area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A entrées for a year.