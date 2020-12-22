Chick-fil-A confirms plans to enter Puerto Rico market with 10-15 restaurants

Each Chick-fil-A restaurant will employ, on average, 75 people.

About a month after this media outlet broke the story about Chick-fi-A’s plans to enter the local market, the chicken restaurant confirmed it will open two restaurants in late 2021 or early 2022.

The restaurants will be located in the metropolitan area, with the first restaurant likely to be in Bayamón. Each Chick-fil-A restaurant will employ, on average, 75 people.

“We’re honored to have the opportunity to serve the people of Puerto Rico,” said Ryan Holmes, Director of Operations, Chick-fil-A, Inc. “Puerto Rico is known for its culture, history, and sense of community. This mirrors the Chick-fil-A commitment to investing in people and communities, and we are excited about the opportunity to grow in Puerto Rico with people who have a passion for service and hospitality.”

With plans to open 10-15 restaurants in Puerto Rico over the next five years, Chick-fil-A is looking for people who are “passionate about the work of serving great food and providing exceptional hospitality in a fast-paced environment” to be independent, franchised owner-operators of Chick–fil–A restaurant businesses. Each restaurant opening also brings 75 to 100 part-time and full-time jobs to the local community.

At present, the company is still searching for franchisees, a company spokeswoman said.

“We’re still early in the process of selecting an operator for the first location, but that will likely be our next announcement in 2021. We look forward to introducing this individual to the community,” said Chick-fil-A Spokeswoman Jackie Jags said, adding a $10,000 investment is required to become an owner/operator of a restaurant.

“The business is built on local owners who truly care about their restaurant and the community where it’s located, because Chick-fil-A wants each owner to truly feel that their own success and their community’s success are intertwined,” said Holmes.

“Puerto Ricans can look forward to an authentic Chick-fil-A experience at every restaurant: delicious, freshly prepared food with remarkable service. Exact timing and location details will be shared at a later date,” company officials said.

In November, this media outlet reported that Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A Inc. had filed a request to register the brand locally.

