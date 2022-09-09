Type to search

Chick-fil-A to open restaurant in Humacao Sept. 15

Michelle Kantrow September 9, 2022
The Humacao restaurant is located in the Plaza Palma Real shopping center.

A new Chick-fil-A restaurant, Puerto Rico’s third location, will begin serving the Humacao community Sept. 15, the company announced.

Chick-fil-A Inc. confirmed it has selected Cristopher Romero as the independent franchised owner/operator of the Humacao restaurant, located in the Plaza Palma Real shopping center.

The Humacao restaurant joins two Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the Bayamón area.

In Humacao, Romero will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business, including employing approximately 150 full- and part-time employees, serving guests and cultivating relationships with local organizations and businesses, the company stated.

Romero began his Chick-fil-A restaurant career as a team member while attending college in McAllen, Texas. After working in many different leadership roles, he applied for and was accepted to the Chick-fil-A Leadership Development Program, where he supported several operators and restaurants, the company explained.

“Romero immigrated to the US mainland from Mexico as a young child and his personal as well as professional journey has uniquely prepared him to become a business owner in Puerto Rico,” Chick-fil-A stated.

While supporting the opening of the first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Puerto Rico, Romero fell in love with the island of Puerto Rico. He decided he not only wanted to own a restaurant but also to make the island his home, the company further noted.

“Being able to call Puerto Rico my new home is a privilege,” Romero said. “I’m excited to serve great-tasting food with premium ingredients to the Humacao community, but I’m also looking forward to developing future leaders in the community by offering a place to work as well as the opportunity to grow and develop professionally.”

As part of its community outreach efforts, the Chick-fil-A Humacao is recognizing 100 community heroes from two hospitals, Menonita Humacao and Hospital Hima San Pablo Humacao, providing them with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.

Additionally, Romero’s restaurant plans to participate in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table Program, an initiative that redirects surplus food from the restaurant to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and nonprofits in need.

When there is surplus food, Chick-fil-A Humacao will donate it to a local community partner, the company confirmed.

