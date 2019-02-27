Cisco Systems to invest $130M to drive tech, network projects in P.R.

February 27, 2019 458

Information systems and internet company Cisco Systems announced at the Mobile World Congress 2019 held in Barcelona that Puerto Rico is among the three jurisdictions selected in the Americas to advance transformation and technological acceleration projects.

Telecommunications Bureau President Sandra Torres and Chief of Staff Ricardo Llerandi were present during the announcement during the congress.

The agreement is in line with government public policy to implement initiatives aimed at digital transformation and innovation. In the process, Puerto Rico seeks to position itself as an innovation center connecting the Americas, a center for the “human cloud,” and also an enabler state.

“We’re confident the partnership will foster an era of digital transformation for Puerto Rico,” Torres said. “The democratization of technology and access to information is vital for economic development and prosperity of peoples and Puerto Rico is an important territory.”

One of the objectives is to contribute to the digital public policy positioning Puerto Rico as a jurisdiction for long-term investment in the digital age.

“A working group will be appointed to jointly design the development strategies that will advance the effective implementation of initiatives and projects outlined in Puerto Rico Digital Agenda. The first projects will begin their implementation phase in the next 60 days,” said Torres.

“We know Cisco Systems’ commitment to the island. It was one of the information technology and networks companies that worked intensively on Puerto Rico’s recovery after the onslaught of Hurricanes Irma and María, particularly in the mountain region,” she said.