P.R. Funders Network analyzes role of philanthropy in island’s recovery

The philanthropic response to Puerto Rico’s devastation after Hurricanes Irma and María in September 2017 generated an incalculable amount of private aid and the “coming together” of new and existing nonprofits to help in the island’s ongoing recovery.

The subject is discussed in detail in the “Philanthropy and Puerto Rico after Hurricane María: How a natural disaster put Puerto Rico on the philanthropic map and implications for the future” report, co-authored by Janice Petrovich, interviewed for this episode of Dollar$ and $ense.