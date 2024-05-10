Citi partners with Wheelchair Basketball Federation of Puerto Rico

Citi’s will support Puerto Rico’s Wheelchair Basketball Federation as its aims to climb the world rankings and qualify for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris. (Credit: Febasiru’s Facebook page)

The bank will sponsor projects that enable physical education among individuals with disabilities and further promote a culture of inclusivity.

The Wheelchair Basketball Federation of Puerto Rico (Febasiru, in Spanish) and Citi Puerto Rico have formed a partnership to promote the sport on the island and help change perceptions about people with disabilities.

Febasiru recruits and trains players for both recreational and competitive levels, aiming to represent Puerto Rico in international competitions.

Citi’s sponsorship will support physical education initiatives for individuals with disabilities and promote a culture of inclusivity in Puerto Rico. It will also aid Febasiru’s’ efforts to climb the world rankings and qualify for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

“Citi is a long-standing supporter of the paralympic movement globally, and we are honored to contribute to the development of para sports in Puerto Rico,” said César Vértiz, Citi’s country officer for Puerto Rico.

The bank is the sole financial institution with global reach on the island, enabling it to help raise awareness for para sports through its sponsorship of Paralympic committees in more than 18 countries, as well as international federations, sport development programs and numerous individual athletes in the 160 countries and jurisdictions where it operates.

“We are proud of this partnership, which exemplifies our commitment to inclusivity and empowerment, aiming to break barriers, inspire others and create a more inclusive society where everyone can thrive,” added Vértiz.

Citi’s commitment was recognized in the 2023 U.S. Disability Equality Index, which named the institution the “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.”

“Getting the news that Citi is joining our sports investors and having a collaborative alliance has brought great joy, because together we are stronger,” said Dilka J. Benítez-Ortiz, president of Febasiru.

“Citi is now part of the history of wheelchair basketball in Puerto Rico, managing to support all of us who represent our island with great pride and dignity, transforming skill and natural talent into a great sporting feat, breaking barriers, and opening doors for an inclusive society for all,” she said about the federation, a nonprofit created in 1978.

The federation is endorsed by the Paralympic Committee of Puerto Rico, which is affiliated with the National Wheelchair Basketball Association and is accredited by the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation.