Claro launches on-the-go ‘TV Everywhere’ service for Claro TV customers

October 31, 2019 98

Telecommunications company Claro announced the launch of TV Everywhere, for its Claro TV IPTV customers, through which they may access their programming by streaming the channels they are subscribed to via the carrier’s application.

Customers may access content through their mobile phone, tablet or computer, wherever they are, 24 hours a day.

“With Claro TV Everywhere, the client has access to the programming that they’re subscribed to in Claro TV IPTV, through any device, at any time, without the need to be physically at home. This service is an added value for customers who want to consume content on-the-go,” Claro CEO Enrique Ortiz de Montellano said.

Claro TV offers more than 200 channels and more than 70 in HD, and full home DVR that allows customers to record on a single DVR and watch it on any TV in the house.

Among the channels that the customer can access from anywhere are: ESPN, Disney Channel, Food Network, TNT, Lifetime, and Animal Planet, among others.