Clarotv+ adds Televisión Dominicana to its channel lineup

Claro CEO Enrique Ortiz de Montellano.

Claro Puerto Rico announced the addition of Televisión Dominicana, a television network serving the Dominican community in the U.S. mainland and Puerto Rico, as part of its programming on Clarotv+.

The Clarotv+ service has more than 200 channels and is available in plans with and without a contract.

Subscribers can find the channel in the “Plan Esencial + Español de Clarotv+” on channel 755 and between the offer of the “Esencial Todo Español,” Signature and the “Más Español” and “Todo Español” add-ons.

“We are very pleased that our portfolio of channels in Clarotv+ continues to increase for the benefit of our customers,” said Claro’s CEO Enrique Ortiz de Montellano.

“On this occasion, Televisión Dominicana is incorporated with a varied programming that will be of great interest to our customers, and especially to the Dominican community that resides on the island,” said Ortiz de Montellano.

Televisión Dominicana offers viewers content from the Dominican Republic including live newscasts led by the “Noticias Sin” team, entertainment such as the comedy program “El Show de Raymond y Miguel” headlined by “Los Reyes del Humor,” Raymond Pozo and Miguel Céspedes, and exclusive Dominican Republic Professional Baseball League games.

Televisión Dominicana’s content offering serves as an informative, cultural, and vital link, keeping the community connected with fundamental and relevant content from their home country.

“We are thrilled to partner with Clarotv+ in Puerto Rico to expand Televisión Dominicana reach on the island,” said Francisco Giménez, chief operating officer of cable and digital channels for Hemisphere Media Group Inc., the network’s parent company.

“We are committed to bringing the most culturally relevant programming to the Dominican community in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, helping to maintain that connection to their culture and roots,” said Giménez.