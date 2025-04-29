Puerto Rico resident seeks class action over alleged debt collection violations

The Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) is a federal law enacted in 1977 to protect consumers from abusive, deceptive and unfair debt collection practices.(Credit: designer49 | Dreamstime.com)

The lawsuit alleges breaches of federal rules affecting hundreds of consumers.

Luis A. Vega-Collazo claims ERS Housing Administration Services used misleading letters and improper actions.

Puerto Rico resident Luis A. Vega-Collazo has filed a federal class action lawsuit seeking to certify a group of consumers allegedly harmed by the debt collection practices of ERS Housing Administration Services Inc.

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico, accuses the defendants of violating the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) through misleading collection letters and improper legal actions.

Vega claims that ERS wrongfully pursued a debt he does not owe and is seeking to represent hundreds of other consumers who may have received similar allegedly deceptive communications.

“This case arises from the defendants’ improper and deceptive debt collection practices,” the complaint states, alleging that the defendants used “false, misleading and unjustifiable claims” to pressure Vega into paying a nonexistent debt.

At the center of the lawsuit is a request for the court to certify a class of individuals in Puerto Rico who received ERS’ standardized collection letters.

According to the filing, the letters lacked federally required disclosures under Regulation F, such as an itemization date and a clear breakdown of charges. Vega asserts that the omission of this information systematically misled consumers and caused financial and emotional harm.

The lawsuit describes the collection letter sent to Vega as falsely demanding $8,591.60 in homeowner’s association dues, despite legal documentation dating back to 2004 excluding his property from such obligations.

By pursuing class certification, Vega seeks to hold ERS accountable on behalf of similarly affected consumers, arguing that individual cases would not be economically feasible.

“Many consumers may not realize their rights were violated due to the misleading and ambiguous nature of defendant’s communication,” the complaint notes.

The lawsuit seeks actual, statutory and punitive damages, as well as attorney’s fees, litigation costs and an injunction to prevent ERS from continuing the alleged practices. Vega claims that he and other class members suffered economic losses, reputational damage, physical stress and emotional distress as a result of the defendants’ actions.

Vega’s attorneys argue that class action treatment is the most efficient and appropriate method to resolve the case, given the standardized nature of ERS’ alleged communications. They estimate that more than 1,000 individuals could be eligible to join the proposed class.

If granted, the class certification could lead to broader scrutiny of debt collection practices, reinforcing federal consumer protection standards.