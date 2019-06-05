CNE among ‘Top Think Tanks’ in the world for 6th consecutive year

June 5, 2019 108

For the sixth year in a row, Puerto Rico’s Center for a New Economy (CNE) has been included in the most recent edition of the 2018 Global Go To Think Tank Index Report published by the Think Tanks and Civil Societies Program (TTCSP) at the University of Pennsylvania’s Lauder Institute.

CNE was recognized in the Think Tanks to Watch in 2019 and Best Independent Think Tanks categories.

CNE Presidentt Miguel A. Soto-Class said the international distinction “validates the work that CNE is doing for Puerto Rico.”

“Generally, research and public policy work are considered the most important functions of a think tank, but in my view CNE’s most important contribution to Puerto Rico was never that, but rather the idea that an independent, nonpartisan and nonprofit organization with the capacity to influence the island’s public and economic affairs could exist,” he said.

The 2018 Global Go To Think Tank Index Report was compiled from a list of 8,162 think tanks and took into account the opinion of more than 3,750 journalists, public opinion makers, donors and specialists around the world. The parameters used include: leadership, reputation, impact, quality of the faculty and its publications, effectiveness of its management, and financial stability. CNE has appeared in the editions of 2013-2018 of the prestigious world report.

The Lauder Institute report states that think tanks are a global phenomenon because they play a critical role for governments and civil societies throughout the world. Think tanks propose solutions to social problems based on scientific evidence and critical analysis. These centers advocate for changes in public policies based on the research and analysis of experts in various social, political and economic issues.

Founded in 1998, CNE is an independent and nonpartisan think tank that produces research and analysis on public policy. Through its offices in Washington D.C. and San Juan, CNE is actively involved in advocating for Puerto Rico in public policy circles in the United States.