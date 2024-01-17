Coop Manatí expands northern Puerto Rico footprint with $500K branch

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

With an investment of more than $500,000, Coop Manatí credit union inaugurated its Mortgage and Commercial Center in the Campo Alegre Community in Manatí.

The investment reflects not only the credit union’s “commitment to excellence in its services, but also underlines its direct contribution to the socioeconomic growth” of Puerto Rico’s northern region, company officials said.

The new branch, which serves about 40,000 customers, has created eight new jobs.

“This inauguration marks a significant milestone in Coop Manatí’s history as a financial entity and as an agent of positive change in our community. The establishment of our Mortgage and Commercial Center in Campo Alegre represents an ongoing commitment to service excellence and a firm commitment to the growth of our region,” said Cándido Rivera, executive president of the credit union.

Coop Manatí has $300 million in assets, with approximately $40 million corresponding to mortgage and commercial loans, stimulating economic activity among small and medium-sized merchants in Manatí and surrounding areas, the executive stated.

At the new branch, the credit union will offer specialized services and personalized guidance on financing through Coop Manatí.

Coop Manatí has seven branches in the municipalities of Manatí, Vega Baja, Barceloneta and Ciales.

Coop Manatí is actively involved in multiple commercial projects with other local credit unions, promoting job creation and the economic development of the northern region and the island, Rivera said.