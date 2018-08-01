P.R. Community Foundation grants $1.3M+ to rehab 87 homes in 15 towns

August 1, 2018 126

The Puerto Rico Community Foundation granted $1.35 million in donations to rehabilitate or rebuild 87 homes for low- and moderate-income families whose properties were damaged by Hurricane María.

The donations were given to five Community Housing Development Organizations (CHDOs) in Puerto Rico, the nonprofit confirmed.

The rehabilitation works will address repairs of interior ceilings and walls, replacement of doors and windows, electrical or plumbing repairs, painting and others. In some residences, repairs will be of greater scope or completely. The organizations will work on the rehabilitation of homes in Ceiba, Lares, Yauco, Utuado, Jayuya, Ponce, Orocovis, Vega Baja, Toa Alta, Guayama, Loíza, Río Grande, Salinas, Coamo and Villalba.

The organizations that received the donations are: Corporación de Desarrollo Económico de Ceiba, C.D. ($150,000,) PathStone Corporation Puerto Rico Inc. ($350,000,) Ponce Neighborhood Housing Services Inc. ($300,000,) Institute for Socio-Economic Development and Housing ($200,000) and One Stop Career Center of Puerto Rico Inc. ($350,000.)

“There is a pressing need to ensure that every citizen of this land has a safe roof and can withstand the onslaught of another atmospheric phenomenon, which is why we chose to call our collaborators on the issue, the CHDOs, so that they could assume this task, which in turn incorporates elements for personal, social and economic development of community residents,” said Foundation President Nelson I. Colón-Tarrats.