Full Circle Communications expands to FL, launches digital tools

August 1, 2018 215

Full Circle Communications Inc, a full communications service firm for media management, creative services and advertising strategies based in Puerto Rico, announced the launching of its services in Florida expanding their business into the US-Hispanic market.

“For the last few years, thousands of Puerto Ricans have established themselves in Florida and many more continue to do so after Hurricane María,” said Ada Torres, president and founder of Full Circle Communications.

“This creates a two way street of marketing needs: many local brands and businesses are expanding into this state to serve this growing community and they need the support of a established agency familiar with both markets,” she said.

“On the other hand, we also aim to assist international entrepreneurs seeking investment opportunities in Puerto Rico. Our alliance with seasoned professionals who have in depth expertise in the US-Hispanic market, allows us to provide a much broader service to our clients,” said Torres, an award winning journalist and former anchorwoman that focused for more than 18 years on investigative reporting in politics and finance both in Puerto Rico, Washington and Latin America.

Aside from branding, crisis management, public affairs management, and advertising services, Full Circle is offering marketing automation tools like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and expertise on social and digital strategies, from the offices based in Miami and San Juan.

“The rapid changes in the media landscape require a more updated take on the traditional communications and marketing services,” said Radamés Rosado, executive director of Full Circle.

“Our team is equipped with the latest automation tools topped with expertise on culturally relevant content,” said Rosado, a well-respected creative director.

“Our clients can count with the most appealing and targeted campaigns and support with all their creative needs, from branding to the most original and visually engaging marketing assets,” he added.