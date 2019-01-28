Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands awards $70K+ in AT&T grant funding

January 28, 2019 171

The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands (CFVI) announced the recipients of the 2018-2019 AT&T STEM grants.

The professionals working in schools across the territory were competitively selected to receive awards ranging from $1,250 to $8,500, for a total funding cycle of more than $70,000, the nonprofit said.

Grant funds will be used to facilitate student projects, boosting STEM exposure and education in public, private, and parochial schools. In this fourth year of the STEM education grant program, the number of awards has seen an increase of more than double what was provided in 2018 due to AT&T’s philanthropic investment.

“We are so grateful for AT&T’s ongoing support for students in the USVI, especially while facing challenges with school schedules. As we continue building forward, this year’s grants will empower our youth with access to STEM enrichment not only in the public schools, but also in the Early Head Start, private, parochial, and home school settings,” said CFVI President Dee Baecher-Brown.

Through this funding, students across the territory in the St. Thomas/St. John and St. Croix districts have the opportunity to learn more about the science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields via hands-on instruction, executives said.

“Barriers like the lack of access to information about STEM can be overcome through exemplary outreach strategies, designed to ignite initial interest in STEM pathways,” said Alexandra Verdiales-Costa, vice president AT&T Puerto Rico & USVI.

“AT&T, working with the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands, is proud to provide a means to bring STEM programs not only to public schools, but to expand them to Early Head Start, private, parochial, and home school settings,” she said.