Condado Collection hotel employees join Water Quality Day event

From left: José Tous, Virna Tous, of the La Concha Hotel, and Marcela Cañón.

A group of employees from Condado Collection hotels — Condado Vanderbilt, La Concha Resort and Condado Ocean Club — recently took water samples from the coastal area of ​​Condado to commemorate Water Quality Day, to kick off Earth Month.

Water Quality Day, the largest participatory citizen science event on the island, is coordinated by the San Juan Bay Estuary Program in collaboration with state and federal agencies, as well as various organizations and volunteers.

The event has been held every year since 2009 to promote awareness of the importance of maintaining Puerto Rico’s waters. Tests performed included water temperature, turbidity, dissolved oxygen, nutrients (nitrogen and phosphorus), and the pH factor.

“This year, our employees along with Fundación Alma de Bahía, which has been participating in the event for 15 years, reinforced our full commitment to the environment and took samples of the sea water in front of La Concha. This way, we not only showed our commitment to the environment, but we also obtained positive data on the quality of the water to which both our guests and the public have access, to guarantee full and healthy enjoyment of the natural resources that we proudly have to offer,” said Militza Orama, vice president of sales and marketing for Condado Collection.

“Every time a guest — whether local or foreign — visits us, we are committed to showing them the best of the island, and for us as hotel employees in coastal properties, this is one of the best ways to encourage the enjoyment of our beaches. By participating in this event, we continue to keep alive the environmental responsibility that we espouse every day in our properties,” said José Tous, manager of the Condado Vanderbilt beach and pool area.

Meanwhile, the executive director of the Alma de Bahía Foundation, Marcela Cañón, stressed the importance of this initiative and celebrated the participation of people who work constantly in these areas, creating a long-term positive impact.

“Water preservation is vital to our island, and this initiative demonstrates Condado Collection’s commitment to protecting the environment,” she said.