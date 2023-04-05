Statistics Institute launches Statbot to facilitate search

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics announced its new StatBot search tool that will allow its website users to access the agency’s inventory of statistics “quickly and efficiently.”

Statbot is a button located at the bottom right of the webpage. Users can select their topic of interest, and based on their preferences, they will be granted access to various statistical products.

With StatBot, users will have access to an intuitive platform that provides results in seconds, said the institute’s executive director, Orville M. Disdier.

In addition, the tool also offers filtering options to help users refine their search and find the information they need more precisely.

“The creation of StatBot is an important step in our mission to make data more accessible to everyone in Puerto Rico,” said Disdier. “We’re committed to provide accurate and timely information to our users, and this tool will help continue to achieve that goal.”