Type to search

In-Brief

Statistics Institute launches Statbot to facilitate search

Contributor April 5, 2023
With StatBot, users will have access to an intuitive platform that provides results in seconds.

The Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics announced its new StatBot search tool that will allow its website users to access the agency’s inventory of statistics “quickly and efficiently.” 

Statbot is a button located at the bottom right of the webpage. Users can select their topic of interest, and based on their preferences, they will be granted access to various statistical products.

With StatBot, users will have access to an intuitive platform that provides results in seconds, said the institute’s executive director, Orville M. Disdier.

In addition, the tool also offers filtering options to help users refine their search and find the information they need more precisely.

“The creation of StatBot is an important step in our mission to make data more accessible to everyone in Puerto Rico,” said Disdier. “We’re committed to provide accurate and timely information to our users, and this tool will help continue to achieve that goal.”

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Arecibo-based Stilo Grace expands internationally with online platform
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio April 5, 2023
Puerto Rico, USVI get $12.2M from EPA for used water infrastructure upgrades
Contributor April 5, 2023
Condado Collection hotel employees join Water Quality Day event
Contributor April 5, 2023
Gov’t agencies visit metal collection centers to curb illegal copper sales
Contributor April 5, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“The credit union industry continues to perform very well and figures for the financial stability index show a stable behavior.”

 

— Leslie Adames, director, Estudios Técnicos Economic Analysis and Policy Division.

Related Stories

Arecibo-based Stilo Grace expands internationally with online platform
Puerto Rico, USVI get $12.2M from EPA for used water infrastructure upgrades
Condado Collection hotel employees join Water Quality Day event
Gov’t agencies visit metal collection centers to curb illegal copper sales
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.