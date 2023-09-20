Type to search

Condado Palm Inn joins Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Contributor September 20, 2023
Located on Ashford Avenue, Condado Palm Inn joins a portfolio of hotels chosen for their “unique style, vibrant personality and their authentic connection with the destination,” executives said.

International Hospitality Enterprises (ISE) and Hilton announced that Condado Palm Inn, located in the heart of San Juan, has joined the Tapestry Collection by Hilton.

The change is accompanied by an $8 million transformation of the 186-room property, including renovations to common areas, guest rooms, the gym and meeting spaces.

Situated on Ashford Avenue, Condado Palm Inn becomes part of a collection of hotels chosen for their “unique style, vibrant personality and their authentic connection with the destination,” executives said.

The renovated spaces highlight the personality and history of the Condado area, where stylish homes from the early 20th century are enveloped by rich cultural heritage and diverse architectural styles. Embracing the lively nightlife ambiance, the property’s design is inspired by the cool Caribbean breeze, tropical beaches and lush palm trees.

“We’re excited to partner with Hilton and participate in their growth plan in Puerto Rico,” said Peter Hopgood, president of International Hospitality Enterprises (IHE). “Tapestry Collection by Hilton was a perfect fit for us, and we firmly believe it will generate great results for the brand and our owners.”

IHE was founded in Puerto Rico by hotelier Hugh A. Andrews. The company manages five hotels with an inventory of 754 rooms in total and provides 560 direct jobs on the island, in addition to the indirect jobs created through vendors and suppliers.

Condado Palm Inn San Juan, Tapestry Collection by Hilton will be part of Hilton Honors, the guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s portfolio of hotel brands.

Members who book directly will have access to instant benefits, such as a flexible payment slider that allows members to select nearly any combination of points and money to book a stay, exclusive member discounts, free standard Wi-Fi, and access to the Hilton Honors mobile app.

