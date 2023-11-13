Condado Palm Inn San Juan turns 10 after joining Hilton’s Tapestry Collection

The Condado Palm Inn San Juan, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, is situated a block from the beach in the Condado area of San Juan.

The Condado Palm Inn San Juan, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, which is debuting its recent hotel brand change, is celebrating its 10th anniversary in the hospitality industry.

Situated in the heart of Condado, the hotel has evolved with an investment of more than $16 million in improvements since its opening in 2013. Over the past decade, the Condado Palm Inn San Juan has established itself as a preferred destination for its guests, generating a positive economic impact for Puerto Rico.

In an interview with News is my Business, the hotel’s general manager, Denise Santos, said the hotel is also celebrating its integration into the Hilton brand.

She said that out of the approximately $16 million invested since 2013, around $8 million went toward remodeling the hotel rooms over the past two years.

“All furniture was changed and we have given the property a complete refresh,” she noted.

Throughout these 10 years, the hotel has maintained a 90% occupancy rate, with the exception of 2020, due to pandemic-related restrictions.

“The Condado Palm Inn has been in constant evolution since its inception, and we are satisfied with where we are today. We are committed to continuing to innovate and grow in the next decade as industry leaders, contributing to the economic development of our community,” said Santos, who has more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry.

The alliance between Condado Palm Inn and Hilton has provided the hotel a unique opportunity to attract an audience looking for certain amenities and a more exclusive environment. As the sole hotel in Puerto Rico under the Tapestry Collection, the Condado Palm Inn plans to continue increasing its revenue and occupancy with its enhanced quality and value.

In addition, its guests can now enjoy the loyalty program of the multinational company, Hilton Honors.

“One of the changes we made was going from 163 rooms to 186 rooms,” Santos said.

“The positioning that the hotel has achieved is due to the support of our guests, teamwork and the great potential that the property possesses with all its amenities. We offer an exceptional experience for vacationers and corporate clients in the best location in Condado,” said Loany Torres, sales director. “In addition, we have rooms with spectacular views of the beach for events.”

The Condado Palm Inn features a Chocolate Cortés store, offering “sweetness with a Caribbean touch,” and Ropa Vieja Grill, a Cuban-Puerto Rican restaurant specializing in Latin American cuisine.