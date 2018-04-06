Manatí Medical Center, P.R. Consortium for Clinical Investigation join for research

Puerto Rican hospital Manatí Medical Center announced it is joining the Puerto Rico Consortium for Clinical Investigation (PRCCI) to advance clinical research on the island.

By joining PRCCI, the Manatí Medical Center will achieve synergies on access to research opportunities on some of the most important global health challenges of our time as well as on clinical research quality and speed of execution.

Both organizations will contribute together to the growth of clinical research in Puerto Rico and will ultimately help improve medical care for future generations of Puerto Ricans.

“It is a unique opportunity for us to make all our resources available to developing new knowledge in medicine,” said Manatí Medical Center President José L. Quirós Jorge. “We’re an institution that is also focused on the education of health professionals, so the contribution we can make to clinical research is of great value to us.”

Established in April 2016, PRCCI is a nonprofit co-op of top academic and private research sites.

“Manatí Medical Center makes a great addition to our Consortium given its commanding position at the northwest of the island and its reputation for high quality care,” said Kosmas Kretsos, executive director of PRCCI.

“It also allows us to compete more effectively for trials requiring a hospital setting since until now we only had one other hospital-member. All of us at PRCCI are looking forward to working with Manatí Medical Center for the benefit of patients, clinical researchers, and the Puerto Rican economy,” he said.