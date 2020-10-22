Cooperative Circuit, Microsoft partner to develop tech skills to members

October 22, 2020 138

The Cooperative Circuit, in collaboration with Microsoft Puerto Rico, will offer technology skills workshops to partners of the Circuit’s network. This initiative is part of the activities scheduled during co-op month, organizers said.

In recent months, of Puerto Rican families have used one of the platforms offered by Microsoft on a day-to-day basis, either to continue working or studying remotely.

“We know that many people still don’t know how to take advantage of the full potential of these platforms and we want to support them to develop their capacities. Through this initiative we’ll be benefiting more than 200,000 people in the community,” said Amanda Cardín, executive director of the Cooperative Circuit.

These workshops target members of the cooperatives participating in the Cooperative Circuit and will be offered through the Microsoft Teams Live platform, free of charge.

The workshops for children, co-op members and the community will take place through the end of November. For more information, visit the Cooperative Circuit website.

