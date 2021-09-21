Credit Union Executives Association to hold convention

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Eddie Alicea-Sáez, president of the Credit Union Executives Association.

The Puerto Rico Credit Union Executives Association (ASEC, in Spanish) announced its upcoming 20th local convention under the slogan “Cooperative Reinvention: Human, economic and digital approach” on Sept. 24-25.

The event, which will take place at the Embassy Suites Dorado del Mar Beach Resort will be in person and will comply with all security protocols to avoid contagion with COVID-19.

The educational activity will have the participation of local and international speakers, organizers said.

ASEC Chairman Eddie W. Alicea-Sáez noted that this year the convention aims to reconnect with the executive presidents, managers, volunteer leaders of credit unions and other companies, “in one of the most educational events of the credit union financial sector.”

“The event is very special for all of us because we appeal to reinvention or a new way of doing things,” he said.

“That, in a way, we’ve witnessed because our credit unions have tempered themselves to the technological changes that the COVID-19 pandemic has spurred, the cooperative human resources have proven to serve as front-line employees for the island, providing excellent services to the community,” he added.

“Also, we will celebrate that 27 of our credit unions received $47 million that benefits Puerto Rico’s economy,” Alicea-Sáez said.

The event will feature speakers from the government and private sectors and will close with the organization’s annual assembly and expo.