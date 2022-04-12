Type to search

Featured Government

COR3 disbursed $271M for recovery and reconstruction work in 1Q22

Yamilet Aponte-Claudio April 12, 2022
COR3 Executive Director Manuel Laboy.

The Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3), disbursed $271 million during the first quarter of the year, corresponding to reimbursements and advances for the recovery and reconstruction work carried out by the subrecipients for the damage caused by hurricanes Irma and María, as well as the earthquakes of 2020 and COVID-19.

“The $271 million disbursed in January, February and March represent 75% of the total paid last year, which reached $358 million, as well as 60% of the reimbursements and advances made in 2020, when $457 million were dispersed,” said COR3 Executive Director Manuel Laboy.

The procedures to increase the efficiency in the reimbursements process to the municipalities are part of the efforts established in COR3 to attend to the needs of the mayors, with whom he maintains constant communication to identify projects with priority in their towns, Laboy said.

“In this way, we continue to advance the reconstruction on the island, while ensuring that each money disbursed meets all the requirements required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to avoid warnings and refund of money during the process of audits and project closures,” said Laboy.

“Our goal is to reimburse at least $1 billion in 2022 and according to our projections, I’m confident that we will achieve it,” said Laboy.

“There is a team of Puerto Rican professionals dedicated only to the municipalities, we assist them with technicians to complete and submit their reimbursement requests, we have gone to offer them training in everything related to compliance with federal requirements and recently we held workshops on project management best practices,” added Laboy.

While saying that “all projects are important,” municipal projects are a high priority since they represent 75% of all projects mandated by FEMA, Laboy noted.

These are Jayuya with $21.2 million; Orocovis with $16.6 million; Maricao with $14 million; Ponce with $13.2 million; Carolina with $12.2 million; Coamo with $11.4 million; Yabucoa with $9.9 million; San Juan with $8.6 million; Naranjito with $8.5 million; Utuado with $8.1 million; Villalba with $7.5 million; Bayamón with $7.1 million; Salinas with $6.9 million; Canóvanas with $6.3 million; and Aguada with $5.4 million.

Author Details
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio
Author Details
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She graduated from Colegio Nuestra Señora de la Providencia and is currently a sophomore at Sacred Heart University. Majoring in Journalism and adding a minor in accounting and foreign languages, she aspires to study law after obtaining her bachelor’s degree.
yaponte@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

COR3 launches tool that will group reconstruction project bids
Contributor March 10, 2022
COR3 supports Puerto Rico nonprofits to develop reconstruction projects
Contributor February 28, 2022
COR3 submits $9.7M flood mitigation proposal for Carolina’s urban center
Contributor February 23, 2022
COR3 revises disbursement process for recovery work in Puerto Rico
Contributor February 2, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

COR3 launches tool that will group reconstruction project bids
COR3 supports Puerto Rico nonprofits to develop reconstruction projects
COR3 submits $9.7M flood mitigation proposal for Carolina’s urban center
COR3 revises disbursement process for recovery work in Puerto Rico
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.