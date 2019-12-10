Corporate Ladder: Execs named in healthcare, federal gov’t, tech

December 10, 2019 162

This edition of Climbing the Corporate Ladder includes appointments in the private and public sector, in the areas of healthcare, agriculture and technology.

Ricardo Hernández

Mennonite Health System announces appointment of Executive Director

The Board of Directors of the Mennonite Health System announced the appointment of Ricardo Hernández as the institution’s new executive director. Hernández has more than 40 years of experience in the areas of health and banking and has been part of the system for the past 12 years.

He has been “instrumental in the development, expansion and innovation of the system,” the company stated.

Prior to his appointment, Hernández served as associate executive director.

“We’re confident that Ricardo will assume his new role with the highest degree of commitment, as well as with the professionalism he’s known for to continue strengthening, transforming and widening the reach of the Mennonite Health System,” said Larry Bonilla, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

“Hernández will focus his work on continuing the implementation of cutting-edge strategies and technology to further strengthen and expand the scope of the health services we offer,” Bonilla concluded.

As part of his vision and commitment to maintain the focus on the hospital’s development and expansion, Hernández announced the following appointments within his corporate structure: José E. Soliván-Rivera as associate executive director; Rubén Norat-Roig as Chief Operations Officer; and Lymari Colón-Colón as Chief Financial Officer.

Hernández succeeds outgoing Executive Director Pedro L. Meléndez-Rosario.

Gloria Amador

P.R. Primary Health Assoc. names new president

Gloria Amador-Fernández, executive director of the Integral Mountain Health Organization (SIM, for its initials in Spanish), recently became chairwoman of the Puerto Rico Primary Health Association’s Board of Directors for the year 2019-2020.

Amador has a long history in favor of the growth of 330 community health clinics, which she has actively promoted since taking over SIM’s management six years ago.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity and the confidence that the members of the Primary Health Association have placed in me to occupy such an important position,” said Amador.

Amador said as president of the ASPPR she will focus on patients without a medical plan, who are not eligible for the government’s Vital Health Plan but cannot afford a private medical plan, people with limited health insurance, and special populations such as homeless people, residents of public housing projects and agricultural workers, among others.

The ASPPR groups 22 nonprofit organizations that operate different clinics and primary health scenarios with the support of the U.S. Health Services and Resources Administration and other organizations and institutions that channel funds to the 330 model.

Luis Cruz-Arroyo

USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service names new director

Luis A. Cruz-Arroyo joined the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service Caribbean Area on Oct. 28, 2019, as its new director. A Mayagüez native, he graduated from the University of Puerto Rico with a bachelor’s degree in Animal Science.

Cruz-Arroyo began his professional career at Pioneer Seedlings and provided consultation services for an environmental firm on by-product management for agricultural uses.

In 2010, he began his career with USDA-NRCS as a Soil Conservationist in Baldwin County, AL, and continued his career as a district conservationist in several counties in Alabama.

In 2013, Cruz-Arroyo assumed the area resource conservationist position in the west area of Alabama, where he provided technical and programmatic guidance to 17 NRCS field offices and one tribal liaison. He also served on detail to NRCS Caribbean Area from October 2018-March 2019, providing assistance as Emergency Watershed Protection Program (EWPP) coordinator in the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and María.

Siri Rolón-Rivera

Family Orientation and Therapy Institute in Caguas names executive director

The Family Counseling and Therapy Institute (INOTEF, for its initials in Spanish), recently named Siri Y. Rolón-Rivera as its new executive director. INOTEF has been serving citizens of Caguas and neighboring areas for more than 48 years and with this new appointment it hopes to start a new stage of services, Chairwoman Rosa Luz Ramírez-Longchamps said.

Rolón is a social worker and has 14 years of experience serving the nonprofit sector. She completed a Master’s degree in Public Affairs and a PhD in Education with a specialty in Organizational Leadership. In addition, she has skills in program management and coordination.

With this addition, INOTEF aims to expand the scope of its services. Particularly because after the passage of Hurricane María and the island’s economic conditions “the organization’s offer is more necessary than ever for Puerto Rican families,” Ramírez-Longchamps said.

Mike Anderson

Infopáginas adds senior management consultant

Infopáginas recently announced the appointment of Mike Anderson as its new senior management consultant.

Anderson has 27 years of experience in digital marketing companies and has led the transformation and digital development of companies similar to Infopáginas. The company expects to consolidate its position in Puerto Rico and strengthen its support for small and medium-sized companies so that they continue to be the island’s source of growth.

Anderson’s appointment “is only the beginning of the investment that the company will make in its team, the business and innovation of new digital products and services by 2020,” executives said.