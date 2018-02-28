Infopáginas unveils its ‘Premiazos 2.0’ consumer loyalty app

Puerto Rican firm Infopáginas is launching the 2.0 version of its “Premiazos” consumer loyalty rewards application, available at the App Store and Google Play, which gives participating businesses the chance to thank their clients for their sponsorship.

Customers can accumulate points and redeem them for gifts, special offers and surprises. This is a direct help to small and medium businesses in Puerto Rico (SMEs), Infopáginas executives said.

Infopáginas initially invested close to $200,000 in the development of “Premiazos.” The mobile application is designed for companies in the categories of food and drink, beauty salons, cars, hotels, laundries, pets, sports and recreation, health and wellness, shops and spa.

It currently has a growing number of 200 participating businesses and at the moment a total of $2 million in purchases have been processed through the application.

“‘Premiazos’ users benefit by earning points that they can redeem for free rewards at their favorite businesses. Businesses benefit by approaching their audience through offers that motivate consumers to revisit them more frequently,” said Reylí Maldonado, CEO of Infopáginas.

The enhanced application available today includes new features, such as: