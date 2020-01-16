Costa Bahía Hotel launches ‘Tandas con Amor’ laundry service for evacuees

January 16, 2020 121

Starting Friday, anyone who has been evacuated from their homes in the island’s southern area due to seismic activity, will have access to the Costa Bahía Hotel and Convention Center in Guayanilla’s laundry service, the property’s management announced.

“In our hotel we recognize the situation that our neighbors in the south of the island are experiencing,” hotel officials said. “We’ve evaluated of the services that are necessary and we have decided to establish a laundry service in the parking area of the hotel.”

The property will coordinate efforts with mayors of the affected municipalities, so that evacuees are able to use 10 machines to wash and dry clothes.

The service, which is authorized by the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority and the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, will also be available to hotel and Metro Pavia employees that have been affected. They will have access to the laundry service today, while the public will be able to use them on Friday.

This initiative will operate in shifts from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The “Tandas con Amor” initiative is a humanitarian alliance between the Costa Bahía Hotel, Rooms To Go, First Medical, Metro Pavia Health System, the Puerto Rico Food Bank, Health Footprints, Mr. Price, Made in Puerto Rico and the Municipality of Guayanilla.