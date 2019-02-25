Crowley christens MV TAINO container ship in San Juan

February 25, 2019 138

Crowley Maritime Corp. christened the U.S.-flag combination container/roll on-roll off (ConRo) ship MV Taíno in San Juan, marking the first time such a ceremony is celebrated locally in recent history.

“We are thrilled to christen this magnificent new ship here with our employees, customers and people of Puerto Rico, whom she will serve for many years to come,” said Tom Crowley, CEO of the company.

“Taíno is a source of pride for us all and in particular the men and women who built and/or crew her, many of whom are Puerto Rican,” he said.

MV Taíno is among the first of its kind to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), like its sister Commitment Class ship MV El Coquí, which entered service in 2018. LNG is a substantially cleaner fuel source that provides industry-leading environmental performance.

Both ships are 219.5 meters (720 feet) long, 26,500 deadweight tons (DWT), and able to transport up to 2,400 twenty-foot-equivalent container units (TEUs) at cruising speeds of greater than 22 knots – offering fast, 55-hour transits that reached an industry-leading on-time arrival rate of 98 percent in the past month.

Each ship has enclosed, ventilated decks with capacity for 400 cars and large vehicles, a feature unique in the Puerto Rico trade.

Both Jones Act ships were constructed at VT Halter Marine in Pascagoula, Miss., with Crowley Solutions providing the construction management services.

Crowley, which has more than 300 employees on the island, has served Puerto Rico since 1954.