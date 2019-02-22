Developer St. Clair breaks ground on $50M Zafira hotel in Vieques

February 22, 2019 557





British investor and developer Keith St. Clair, along with project partners and government officials, broke ground on what will be the $50 million Zafira hotel and time share property in Vieques.

“Zafira, is a new beginning for Vieques, we want all tourists who come to Puerto Rico to know the wonders and the charm of Vieques,” said St. Clair.

“It is a true jewel that we want everyone to know. This is a project that demonstrates the commitment we have to the tourist and economic development of Puerto Rico,” he added.

The 118-room boutique hotel will feature an infinity pool, restaurant, spa, disco and suites and villas. St. Clair has partnered with Marcelino Álvarez and Manfred Markoff to build the property on the island municipality.

“We have a strong commitment to the development of Vieques and this is an additional step to continue that commitment,” said Markoff, Vice President of Advanced Construction Development.

“Our roots and families are from here and we want to show the world the beauties of Puerto Rico and especially of Vieques,” he said.

About half of the projected investment will be dedicated to the construction phase, which will generate some 180 direct jobs and more than 50 indirect jobs. Work will begin during the second quarter of this year and should take 24 months to complete. Once operational the Zafira resort will create 60 direct jobs, property owners said.

The inspiration for the design of this hotel was in the hands of architect Rene Jean. It is based on a harmonious relationship with nature, incorporating wooden elements in combination with warm colors that give a sense of openness and sensuality to spaces; all inspired by the heritage of being in one of the islands that were part of the Spanish Virgin Islands, owners said.

Zafira will be located facing the Caribbean Sea, in the Esperanza sector of Vieques, as this media outlet first reported in December 2018.