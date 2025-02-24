FCC fines Vieques broadcaster for unauthorized operation

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The FCC’s order states that closing the investigation serves the public interest while ensuring Senda complies with regulatory requirements going forward. (Credit: Timon Schneider | Dreamstime.com)

Senda Educational Broadcasting acknowledges violations and agrees to a $4,500 penalty and compliance measures.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has reached a settlement with Senda Educational Broadcasting, licensee of WVQS-LD in Isabel Segunda, Vieques, following an investigation into unauthorized operations of the low-power television station.

A consent decree issued by the FCC’s Media Bureau confirms that Senda violated FCC rules by operating its channel 14 facilities without approval for more than three years, starting in July 2021.

The station was required to demonstrate that its operations would not interfere with land mobile services before beginning broadcasts. However, it failed to submit the necessary documentation and proceeded to operate without authorization.

“The licensee admits, for the purpose of this Consent Decree and for Commission civil enforcement purposes, that its actions … were willful and repeated violations,” the FCC stated in the document.

As part of the settlement, Senda will pay a $4,500 civil penalty and implement a compliance plan to ensure future adherence to FCC technical filing rules. The plan includes appointing a compliance officer responsible for FCC rule compliance, developing a compliance manual to guide employees on regulatory obligations and conducting mandatory compliance training for staff.

Despite the violations, the FCC granted Senda’s license application for WVQS-LD, conditional upon the payment of the penalty and full compliance with the consent decree.

The FCC’s order concludes that terminating the investigation serves the public interest while ensuring that Senda follows proper regulatory procedures moving forward.